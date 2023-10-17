Family and friends of Ofek Arbib say he died a hero after Hamas attacked Supernova music festival in Israel

Family, friends of Ofek Arbib say he died a hero after Hamas attacked

Family, friends of Ofek Arbib say he died a hero after Hamas attacked

Family, friends of Ofek Arbib say he died a hero after Hamas attacked

NEW YORK -- Friends and family of Ofek Arbib, one of at least 260 people killed when Hamas attacked the Supernova music festival in Israel, say he died a hero.

"The last phone call from Ofek was 'Brother, they are shooting at me,'" said Rinat Shtrasburg.

It was the last time 21-year-old Arbib's family would ever hear his voice.

Arbib's sister said he tried to escape in a car with two other festivalgoers, who survived.

"He saved their lives because he was protecting them from the shooting, like tucked their heads inside the car," said Shtrasburg.

They said Arbib's brother, who received the call, went toward the danger to try to find him and discovered the car.

"There was blood in the car, but Ofek was missing. So for five horrible days, horrifying days they were looking for a missing person," said Shtrasburg.

The held onto hope, but later learned Arbib did not survive.

Shtrasburg wants Arbib "to be remembered as a hero, because he is a hero."

It's one of many stories of heroism amid the horror.

Natalie Sanandaji, a 28-year-old from Long Island, said she and her friends were saved by an Israeli local after running from the festival for four hours.

"[He] left the safety of his own town and came towards all of this to save innocent lives. He picked us up in his pickup truck, he drove us to his town to safety, and as soon as he dropped us off he went straight back to pick up more kids," said Sanandaji.

The Israel Defense Forces released a video of Hamas shooting into the festival bathrooms she was in just moments earlier.

"It's my duty as someone who survived to speak for those who didn't survive, to speak for those who are still kidnapped," said Sanandaji.

"We all lost our loved ones, and we even have no clue when it will end," said Shtrasburg.

They're hoping and praying for that day, and said all they want is peace.