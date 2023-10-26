Watch CBS News
2 firefighters hurt after getting trapped inside burning warehouse on Long Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

OCEANSIDE, N.Y. -- Two firefighters were injured Thursday after getting trapped inside a burning building on Long Island.

Firefighters were called to the Cousins Metal warehouse on Brown Court in Oceanside around 2:30 p.m.

Officials say falling debris prevented the firefighters from getting out.

They were eventually able to get out and were taken to local hospitals to be treated for smoke inhalation and exhaustion.

Both are expected to be OK.

Over 100 firefighters from eight fire departments responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

October 26, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

