NYU students helping to sound alarm on plight of Sudanese people

NEW YORK -- The U.S. secretary of state announced on Monday afternoon there is 72-hour nationwide ceasefire in Sudan, temporarily stopping a bloody conflict that has claimed hundreds of lives.

Families there have been sheltering in place for more than a week, prompting a group of young activists in New York to call for more global attention.

Lamis Idris penned this letter to the United Nation, desperate for international aid to help the millions suffering back home.

"The Sudanese people don't have food. They don't have medical resources. And I ask to imagine yourself in their position. They are silenced," the 18-year-old said.

Violence broke out across the African nation last week as forces loyal to two rival generals clashed for power. The conflict triggered a mass exodus of foreigners, but for locals, there has been nowhere to escape.

"We're trying to tell them to not go out, it's very very dangerous. Because if they do go out, they may potentially be shot," NYU junior Souad Hassan said.

"One of my cousins is an infant, running out of diapers, baby powder. It's all really hopeless right now," added NYU junior Rund Mohammed.

With internet outages reported in parts of their country, the Sudanese students at NYU say it's on them to amplify the voices of their people.

While many were relieved to hear the successful negotiation of the 72-hour ceasefire, they are pushing for the United Nations Commission of Humans Rights to provide relief.

"I think what is the most disappointing part is that a lot of countries are calling for their own citizens to evacuate Sudan, but where's the help for Sudanese people?' NYU sophomore Yousra Ibrahim said.

Students say everyday New Yorkers can play a critical part, too.

"Repost about Sudan on your stories, raise awareness about what is going on," Idris said.

Without foreign intervention soon, they fear the nation could be on the brink of another civil war.