Police: NYU student stabbed in unprovoked attack in Greenwich Village

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a stabbing suspect after a New York University student was attacked in Greenwich Village.

The unprovoked attack happened Thursday afternoon on Lafayette Street.

WANTED ASSAULT: On 9/14/23 @ 1:30 PM @NYPD9PCT front of 404 Lafayette St the unknown individual approached the victim from behind stabbing him twice with an unknown object. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 pic.twitter.com/vsKwKx2UdC — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) September 15, 2023

Investigators say a man, who is seen in surveillance video carrying a suitcase, stabbed the 20-year-old student twice in the back.

An NYU spokesperson sent CBS New York the following statement:

"NYU Campus Safety Officers responded to a call that a student was attacked and struck with an object and several units were immediately dispatched to the scene. NYPD, EMS and NYFD all arrived at the scene very quickly. The student, who fortunately was not seriously injured, was treated and medically cleared for release. The University is deeply concerned about the welfare of the student who has been offered support and resources. "In addition, the University has increased Campus Safety patrols in the area. "NYU is distressed that such a senseless crime — sudden, unprovoked, and in broad daylight — should happen to a member of the University community. The Campus Safety department has shared security video to help with the ongoing investigation; we urge members of the NYU community to report any information about this disturbing incident. We have also reminded the community about the services we have to assist those who may be feeling vulnerable because of this attack."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.