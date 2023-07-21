Philanthropist Kenneth Langone, wife donate $200 million to NYU Long Island School of Medicine

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- The NYU Long Island School of Medicine welcomed its newest class of future doctors with the traditional white coat ceremony Friday.

The moment was made even more momentous by an announcement from philanthropist Kenneth Langone.

The owner of Home Depot and his wife, Elaine, pledged a $200 million donation to the medical school.

The Langones say the endowment is to ensure medical training keeps doctors on Long Island.

"To have a medical school out here dedicated to primary care, which is where the great needs are going to be going forward, it couldn't be a better opportunity and we look at it as a great investment," Langone said.

"There's a lot of bright young people who may not come from the most affluent backgrounds but who still want to pursue medicine and do good, so we're really grateful to them for that," medical student Lewam Ghirmay said.

The Langones also formally announced the school's new name -- the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, named after the school's dean, Robert Grossman. He's also the CEO of NYU Langone Health.