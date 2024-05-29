Here's the schedule for New York state Regents exams

Regents exams could become optional for New York students

NEW YORK - High school students around New York state are getting ready for a rite of passage: Regents exams.

The statewide standard exams test knowledge in core subjects, including:

Algebra I & II

English Language Arts

Chemistry

Earth Science

Geometry

Global History & Geography

Living Environment

Physics

U.S. History & Government

In order to graduate in New York state, students can earn three types of diplomas: A Regents diploma, an advanced Regents diploma, or a local diploma. In order to pass with a local diploma, students must meet specific criteria, which allows for lower exam scores. Otherwise, students are required to score 65 or higher on five exams to get a Regents diploma. To get an advanced Regents diploma, they must get a 65 or higher on nine tests. There are also credit requirements.

According to New York state's Department of Education, here's the June exam schedule:

Tuesday, June 4: Algebra I

Friday, June 14: English Language Arts, Living Environment

Tuesday, June 18: U.S. History & Government, Global History & Geography II

Thursday, June 20: Earth Science, Chemistry

Friday, June 21: Geometry

Monday, June 24: Algebra II

Tuesday, June 25: Physics

Students must verify with their schools the precise times to arrive for the exams.

Back in November, a blue-ribbon commission proposed changes to New York's graduation requirements, including making the Regents optional.