Here's the schedule for New York state Regents exams
NEW YORK - High school students around New York state are getting ready for a rite of passage: Regents exams.
The statewide standard exams test knowledge in core subjects, including:
- Algebra I & II
- English Language Arts
- Chemistry
- Earth Science
- Geometry
- Global History & Geography
- Living Environment
- Physics
- U.S. History & Government
In order to graduate in New York state, students can earn three types of diplomas: A Regents diploma, an advanced Regents diploma, or a local diploma. In order to pass with a local diploma, students must meet specific criteria, which allows for lower exam scores. Otherwise, students are required to score 65 or higher on five exams to get a Regents diploma. To get an advanced Regents diploma, they must get a 65 or higher on nine tests. There are also credit requirements.
According to New York state's Department of Education, here's the June exam schedule:
- Tuesday, June 4: Algebra I
- Friday, June 14: English Language Arts, Living Environment
- Tuesday, June 18: U.S. History & Government, Global History & Geography II
- Thursday, June 20: Earth Science, Chemistry
- Friday, June 21: Geometry
- Monday, June 24: Algebra II
- Tuesday, June 25: Physics
Students must verify with their schools the precise times to arrive for the exams.
Back in November, a blue-ribbon commission proposed changes to New York's graduation requirements, including making the Regents optional.