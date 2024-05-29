Watch CBS News
Local News

Here's the schedule for New York state Regents exams

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Regents exams could become optional for New York students
Regents exams could become optional for New York students 01:59

NEW YORK - High school students around New York state are getting ready for a rite of passage: Regents exams. 

The statewide standard exams test knowledge in core subjects, including: 

  • Algebra I & II
  • English Language Arts
  • Chemistry
  • Earth Science
  • Geometry 
  • Global History & Geography
  • Living Environment
  • Physics 
  • U.S. History & Government

In order to graduate in New York state, students can earn three types of diplomas: A Regents diploma, an advanced Regents diploma, or a local diploma. In order to pass with a local diploma, students must meet specific criteria, which allows for lower exam scores. Otherwise, students are required to score 65 or higher on five exams to get a Regents diploma. To get an advanced Regents diploma, they must get a 65 or higher on nine tests. There are also credit requirements.   

According to New York state's Department of Education, here's the June exam schedule: 

  • Tuesday, June 4: Algebra I 
  • Friday, June 14: English Language Arts, Living Environment
  • Tuesday, June 18: U.S. History & Government, Global History & Geography II
  • Thursday, June 20: Earth Science, Chemistry
  • Friday, June 21: Geometry
  • Monday, June 24: Algebra II
  • Tuesday, June 25: Physics 

Students must verify with their schools the precise times to arrive for the exams. 

Back in November, a blue-ribbon commission proposed changes to New York's graduation requirements, including making the Regents optional

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

First published on May 29, 2024 / 12:17 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.