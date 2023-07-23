NYS Police under pressure to prevent discrimination of clothing and facial hair because of religious beliefs

NEW YORK -- There was a call Sunday on the New York State Police to implement guidelines upholding a law preventing discrimination of clothing and facial hair because of religious beliefs.

It comes after a state trooper, who is a practicing Sikh, said he has been barred for years from wearing a turban and growing a beard.

Queens Assemblyman David Weprin said this violates the religious garb law.

"Quite frankly, I am appalled by these discriminatory practices and clear violation of state law," Weprin said.

"New York State is the most diverse in the country and if we don't let those officers serve with their religion and their faith, we won't have enough police officers," added Sgt. Gurvinder Singh, president of the Sikh Officers Association.

New York State Police released a statement saying, in part, that it has recently updated guidelines for facial hair and is currently working on a policy for the design and issuance of turbans.