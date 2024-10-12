Thousands expected at NYRR Staten Island Half marathon on Sunday. Find road closures, route map and more.

Meet the half-marathon runner who sprang into action when another runner collapsed

NEW YORK — Thousands of runners are expected to participate in the New York Road Runners Staten Island Half marathon Sunday.

NYRR says over 9,000 people have registered for the sold-out event.

When is the NYRR Staten Island Half?

The first wave of NYRR Staten Island Half marathon steps off at 8 a.m. Sunday. The second wave will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Runners can pick up their bibs from 6:30 a.m. to 8:10 a.m. at Staten Island St. George Ferry Terminal – Bus Depot/Platform A. Bag check will also be available at that time and location.

The organization encourages participants and spectators to use the Staten Island Ferry or other means of public transportation to get there, as parking will be extremely limited. For those who choose to drive, recommended garages include the St. George Courthouse Garage on Central Avenue, the Allied St. George Corp on Wall Street or the public parking lot on St. Marks Place.

NYRR Staten Island Half route map

The 13.1-mile race begins on Bay Street below Slosson Terrace and takes runners in a loop past New York Harbor and the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, concluding back on Bay Street near the U.S. Postal Service building. An after-party will be held in the Staten Island Ferryhawks Stadium.

Street closures for NYRR Staten Island Half

The New York City Department of Transportation says the following streets will be closed Sunday at the discretion of the NYPD:

Richmond Terrace between Jersey Street and Bay Street / Ferry Terminal Drive

Bay Street between Richmond Terrace/Ferry Terminal Drive and North Road/New York Avenue

New York Avenue between North Road/Bay Street and Battery Road

Mont Sec Avenue between Hudson Road and New York Avenue

Hudson Road between Mont Sec Road and New York Avenue

Marshall Road/Coast Guard Drive between New York Avenue and Drum Road

Drum Road between Marshall Road/Coast Guard Drive and New York Avenue

Battery Road between North Path Road/King Road/McClean Avenue and New York Avenue

School Road between Bay Street and Lily Pond Avenue

Lily Pond Avenue between School Road and Father Capodanno Boulevard

Father Capodanno Boulevard between Lily Pond Avenue and Lincoln Avenue

McClean Avenue between Lily Pond Avenue and North Path Road/King Road/Battery Road/Richmond Ave

Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Edgewater Street

Edgewater Street between Hylan Boulevard and Front Street

Front Street between Edgewater Street and Wave Street/Murray Hubert Avenue

Murray Hulbert Avenue between Front Street/Wave Street and Hannah Street

Hannah Street between Bay Street and Murray Hulbert Avenue

Thompson Street between Bay Street and Front Street

Water Street between Front Street and Murray Hulbert Avenue