NYPD: Woman found dead in back of car in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police say a 35-year-old woman was found dead in the back of a car in Manhattan on Sunday.

Citizen video shows men in hazmat suits approaching the car on 56th Street and Sutton Place during the afternoon.

CBS2 spoke to a man who lives a block away. He said he noticed an odor.

"I did smell something," Jake Steiner said. "It smelled like a little bit of a science lab. It's really scary to think about something so close to your neighborhood."

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the woman's death. However, police say there's no criminality suspected.