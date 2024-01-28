Watch CBS News
NYPD wins city bragging rights, defeats FDNY charity basketball game at Barclays Center

By Jeff Capellini

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There was a battle on the hardwood between New York's Finest and Bravest at Barclays Center on Sunday.

The NYPD and FDNY basketball teams went head to head for bragging rights.

A large crowd was on hand, as all proceeds went to to the Police Benevolent Association's Widows and Children's Fund.

"It's always great to come out and play the fire department, but to play them at the Barclays Center is even better," NYPD Officer Chris Pelcher said. "It's a big-time rivalry. We try to keep it light hearted, but everybody wants to win."

"The fans will be electric and we'll try to match the energy they give us in the stands tonight," FDNY Firefighter Connor Monaghan said.

It was a close game down to the finish, with the NYPD winning, 65-59.

First published on January 28, 2024 / 7:18 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

