NYPD videos shows suspects wanted after 11-year-old shot with pellet gun in Bronx

NEW YORK - Police are looking for suspects after an 11-year-old boy was shot with a pellet gun in the Bronx.

It happened on June 26 near Charlotte Street and East 170th Street.

According to police, it happened after a man approached the boy and started talking to him.

Allegedly, the man then shot the boy five times with a pellet gun and fled the scene with two people.

The boy was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.