NYPD: Video shows man wanted for shooting woman at Bronx deli

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police released new video of a man they say shot a woman earlier this month at a Bronx deli.

It happened on March 5 inside a deli on Quincy Avenue in Throggs Neck. 

Police said the shot was fired from outside on nearby Dewey Avenue. 

The 31-year-old woman was found shot inside and treated at Jacobi Hospital. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on March 18, 2023 / 12:13 PM

