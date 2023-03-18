NYPD: Video shows man wanted for shooting woman at Bronx deli

NEW YORK - Police released new video of a man they say shot a woman earlier this month at a Bronx deli.

It happened on March 5 inside a deli on Quincy Avenue in Throggs Neck.

Police said the shot was fired from outside on nearby Dewey Avenue.

The 31-year-old woman was found shot inside and treated at Jacobi Hospital.

