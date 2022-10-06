At least 10 hurt when NYPD vehicle slams into pole in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- An NYPD vehicle jumped a sidewalk in the Bronx and slammed into a pole Thursday, injuring several people, including some critically.

According to police, the vehicle was responding to a crime when it collided with another car on the road and somehow lost control, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported.

At least eight pedestrians were struck at around 3 p.m. near Westchester Avenue and Hoe Avenue in Longwood. They were rushed to the hospital. Some were in critical condition.

The two police officers in the vehicle were taken to the hospital and are stable.

Sources said the marked NYPD vehicle from the 41st Precinct was heading to a crime in progress with lights and sirens on when it collided with another vehicle.

The official word from the NYPD is the police vehicle jumped a curb and hit a pole, which struck eight people on the sidewalk.

But police sources told CBS2 the NYPD vehicle spun out and injured the pedestrians.