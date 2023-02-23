NYPD: More than 670,000 pulled over in 2022, with vast majority arrested and searched people of color

NEW YORK -- For the first time, the NYPD has released year-end statistics on traffic stops, and it's raising questions about racial disparity.

More than 670,000 motorists were pulled over in 2022, and the vast majority of those arrested and searched were people of color.

At a Bronx car wash, Black and brown drivers shared similar anxiety over their interactions with police. Just last week, Alseny Seck was pulled over while making an Uber Eats delivery.

"It was just kind of like a random stop. I don't know why. And they just asked me, 'Have you ever been arrested?' I said no. They said, 'Alright. Have a good day, sir,' and leave," Seck said.

To dispel concerns of racial profiling, the City Council passed a law in 2021 requiring the NYPD to report on all traffic encounters. However, advocates say the first-year findings are brow-raising.

"About 90% of people who are arrested are Black or Latino. That's an extraordinary, disproportionate number of people of color who are being arrested," said Christopher Dunn of the New York Civil Liberties Union.

While the race of those stopped in 2022 is roughly proportional to the city's demographics, the numbers skew when enforcement escalates.

According to the data, Black and Hispanic drivers made up 55% of stops, but accounted for 86% of arrests and 85% of vehicles searched.

White drivers made up 24% of stops, but accounted for 7% of arrests and 5% of vehicles searched.

"It's frustrating because now I feel like I'm not even from here. 'Cause we're always targeted by them and it's bad because sometimes you need their help," Bronx driver William Lewis said.

Dunn says the sheer number of stops reminds him of the controversial stop-and-frisk days. He's pressing the NYPD to release more data about how different groups are treated when pulled over during similar circumstances.

"We know, once we got the stop-and-frisk data about pedestrians, all sort of information came out about racial profiling," Dunn said.

In a statement, the NYPD said, "Make no mistake, whether for street encounters or vehicle stops, both are fundamental tools in a thoughtful and multilayered public safety approach practiced by the NYPD to keep all New Yorkers safe and free from fear."

But minority drivers say these practices are what often instills fears.