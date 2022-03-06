Watch CBS News

NYPD: Target security guard slashed during robbery, suspect on the loose

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD: Suspect slashed Target security guard during Bronx robbery 00:33

NEW YORK -- A security guard working at a Target store in the Bronx is recovering after police said he was slashed during a robbery.

According to police, the robbery happened at the Target on Exterior Street in the Concourse section at around 5 p.m. on Feb. 28.

Police said the suspect took $243 worth of merchandise and cut the 23-year-old guard's hand with a knife when he tried to stop him from leaving.

Investigators released new video of the suspect, who was pulling a yellow suitcase. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 6, 2022 / 8:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.