NYPD: Target security guard slashed during robbery, suspect on the loose

NEW YORK -- A security guard working at a Target store in the Bronx is recovering after police said he was slashed during a robbery.

According to police, the robbery happened at the Target on Exterior Street in the Concourse section at around 5 p.m. on Feb. 28.

Police said the suspect took $243 worth of merchandise and cut the 23-year-old guard's hand with a knife when he tried to stop him from leaving.

Investigators released new video of the suspect, who was pulling a yellow suitcase. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.