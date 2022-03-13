NYPD: Suspects targeting people to pickpocket in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a group of suspects accused in a string of robberies in Queens.

Investigators said as many as four people have been targeting people to bump into and pickpocket.

The latest incident happened inside the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights subway station back on Feb. 16, police said. A 26-year-old woman said she noticed her cellphone was missing shortly after someone bumped into her as she boarded a train.

Police said they've robbed at least seven people since January.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.