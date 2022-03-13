Watch CBS News

NYPD: Suspects targeting people to pickpocket in Queens

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD: Group suspected of pickpocketing people in Queens 00:30

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a group of suspects accused in a string of robberies in Queens.

Investigators said as many as four people have been targeting people to bump into and pickpocket.

The latest incident happened inside the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights subway station back on Feb. 16, police said. A 26-year-old woman said she noticed her cellphone was missing shortly after someone bumped into her as she boarded a train.

Police said they've robbed at least seven people since January.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 13, 2022 / 9:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.