NYPD: Suspects caught on video stole $1,000 in light switches, other items from Bronx Home Depot

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two men suspected of stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from a Home Depot in the Bronx

It happened Nov. 1 at the store on Exterior Street in the Concourse section. 

According to investigators, the men walked out with a shopping cart loaded with dozens of light switches and other items. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on November 13, 2022 / 9:12 AM

