NYPD: Suspect wounded in police-involved shooting in Brooklyn

By Alecia Reid

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after officers shot a man just after 3 p.m. on Thursday in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

There was heavy police presence early in the evening on East 95th Street and Clarkson Avenue.

Police sources said public safety officers from the 67th Precinct were pursuing a man in possession of a gun when he ran away. They started chasing him and at some point shot him in the leg.

It's unclear if the suspect fired at law enforcement, but police said no officers were injured in the shooting.

Police said the suspect's gun, which happened to be pink, was recovered from the scene.

The suspect was transported to Kings County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are urging drivers in the area to be prepared for traffic backups and to use an alternate route.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 5:03 PM

