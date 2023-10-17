Watch CBS News
NYPD: Suspect tried to remove man's turban, punched him on bus in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a Queens bus passenger who was wearing a turban and mask. 

It happened on an MTA bus near 118th Street and Liberty Avenue on Sunday. 

The man allegedly approached the 19-year-old passenger and said, "We don't wear that in this country and take that mask off," according to police. 

The man then punched the passenger, who was left with a small cut, police said. 

Investigators said the man tried to remove the passenger's turban before running off. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

