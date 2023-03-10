Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD: Suspect spray painted graffiti on parked police van in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD says suspect spray painted graffiti on police van
NYPD says suspect spray painted graffiti on police van 00:19

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is searching for a suspect accused of spray painting graffiti on a parked police van in Brooklyn. 

Police said it happened at around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Parade Ground at Prospect Park. 

The suspect allegedly used black spray paint to write on the passenger side of the van. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 10, 2023 / 6:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.