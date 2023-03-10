NYPD: Suspect spray painted graffiti on parked police van in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is searching for a suspect accused of spray painting graffiti on a parked police van in Brooklyn.

Police said it happened at around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Parade Ground at Prospect Park.

The suspect allegedly used black spray paint to write on the passenger side of the van.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.