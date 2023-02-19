NYPD: Suspect punched man in face in fight on 4 train in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man accused of attacking a subway rider in Lower Manhattan.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday on a southbound 4 train approaching the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station.

Investigators released surveillance video of the suspect who allegedly got into a fight with a 26-year-old man and punched him in the face.

NYPD

The victim was treated at the hospital for bruises and swelling to his eye and cheek, police said.