NYPD: Suspect punched man in face in fight on 4 train in Lower Manhattan
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man accused of attacking a subway rider in Lower Manhattan.
It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday on a southbound 4 train approaching the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station.
Investigators released surveillance video of the suspect who allegedly got into a fight with a 26-year-old man and punched him in the face.
The victim was treated at the hospital for bruises and swelling to his eye and cheek, police said.
