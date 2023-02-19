Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD: Suspect punched man in face in fight on 4 train in Lower Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Woman shot across from Brooklyn playground
Woman shot across from Brooklyn playground 00:30

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man accused of attacking a subway rider in Lower Manhattan. 

It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday on a southbound 4 train approaching the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station. 

Investigators released surveillance video of the suspect who allegedly got into a fight with a 26-year-old man and punched him in the face. 

bk-bridge-subway-assault-suspect.png
NYPD

The victim was treated at the hospital for bruises and swelling to his eye and cheek, police said. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 19, 2023 / 9:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.