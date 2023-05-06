Watch CBS News
NYPD: Suspect hit 72-year-old man with hammer in Chelsea attack

NEW YORK -- A 72-year-old man is recovering after he was attacked by another man with a hammer in Chelsea, police said. 

Police released images of the suspect after it happened Wednesday afternoon on West 23rd Street between 7th and 8th. 

Investigators said the suspect pushed the man, then hit him in the leg with a hammer and ran away. 

The man was treated at the scene. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

May 6, 2023

