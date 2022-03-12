NYPD: Suspect attacked 71-year-old man in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police are asking for help identifying the suspect they said assaulted a 71-year-old man in Lower Manhattan.

It happened Thursday on Mott Street.

According to police, the man struck the victim in the face, causing him to fall into the street.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the attack and did not seek medical attention, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.