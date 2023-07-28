Watch CBS News
NYPD: Man accused of drawing swastika at yoga studio in Sheepshead Bay

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating after someone drew a swastika on a chalkboard at a yoga studio in Brooklyn

Investigators said the suspect also damaged religious items and removed prayer documents from Yoga Hell on East 17th Street in Sheepshead Bay

According to police, the suspect left heading toward Avenue Z. 

It happened on July 18. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

