NYPD: Man accused of drawing swastika at yoga studio in Sheepshead Bay

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating after someone drew a swastika on a chalkboard at a yoga studio in Brooklyn.

Investigators said the suspect also damaged religious items and removed prayer documents from Yoga Hell on East 17th Street in Sheepshead Bay.

According to police, the suspect left heading toward Avenue Z.

It happened on July 18.

