NYPD still testing members for marijuana, despite orders from law department

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is still testing members for marijuana, despite orders against it from the city's law department. 

The NYPD says there will be no change in policy while discussions regarding state law continue. 

It says it's consulting with the law department over possible conflicts with preexisting federal law. 

Meanwhile, the FDNY says it will no longer test for marijuana at random or in pre-employment screenings. 

There will, however, be testing for cause if a member is thought to be impaired. 

First published on July 14, 2022 / 7:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

