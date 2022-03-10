NYPD officers injured trying to stop stolen SUV in Jamaica, Queens

NEW YORK -- Two NYPD officers are hospitalized after police say a person in a stolen vehicle plowed into them.

One was struck by the SUV, and the other then shot at the vehicle. Both officers are expected to be OK, but the suspect is still on the run.

It happened just before midnight at Tuskegee Airmen Way and Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica, Queens.

Detectives say they ran the license plate of a Subaru SUV that came up as stolen.

BREAKING: Two NYPD officers are in the hospital after trying to stop a person driving a stolen vehicle in Jamaica, Queens. Video shows the alleged thief plow through one officer, injuring his leg and the other officer then shot off one round. Suspect got away. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/PfSPU57mJY — John Dias (@JohnBDias) March 10, 2022

Officers tried to block it by cutting it off as it was parked. But instead, police say the driver plowed right through the officers as they were exiting their car.

One officer rolled onto the hood of the car and fell off, injuring his leg. His partner then fired one round toward the SUV, but it's unclear if anything or anyone was struck.

Police are now canvassing local hospitals looking for any potential shooting victims.

Both officers were taken to the hospital -- one to be evaluated, and the other to treat his leg injury.

