NYPD officer fires shots during incident in Queens, police say

NEW YORK - The NYPD says an officer fired shots during an incident Monday morning in Queens.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. in a building at Beach Channel Drive near Beach 51st Street in Edgemere.

Chopper 2 is checking out a report of a police-involved shooting in Queens.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

ADVISORY: Due to an active police investigation, please avoid the area of Beach 51st Street between Elizabeth Avenue and Beach Channel Drive in Queens, NY which is in the confines of the @NYPD101Pct. Please use alternate routes and expect traffic in the area.

People were advised to avoid the area due to the police response.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.