NYPD officer fires shots during incident in Queens, police say

By Jesse Zanger

CBS New York

NEW YORK - The NYPD says an officer fired shots during an incident Monday morning in Queens. 

It happened around 10:30 a.m. in a building at Beach Channel Drive near Beach 51st Street in Edgemere. 

Chopper 2 Flying

Chopper 2 is checking out a report of a police-involved shooting in Queens. Watch more local news on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/

Posted by CBS New York on Monday, February 12, 2024

There was no immediate word on any injuries. 

People were advised to avoid the area due to the police response. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

February 12, 2024

