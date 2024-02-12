NYPD officer fires shots during incident in Queens, police say
NEW YORK - The NYPD says an officer fired shots during an incident Monday morning in Queens.
It happened around 10:30 a.m. in a building at Beach Channel Drive near Beach 51st Street in Edgemere.
Watch Chopper 2 over the scene
There was no immediate word on any injuries.
People were advised to avoid the area due to the police response.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.
