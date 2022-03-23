NYPD: Shots fired at off-duty officer in Harlem; Man apprehended in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Shots were fired at an off-duty NYPD officer in Harlem early Wednesday morning following a minor collision.

Investigators say the officer was on his way to work when he was sideswiped by an SUV. Police said the driver of that SUV then pulled out a gun and fired, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported.

There was a large police presence on West 155th Street and Nicholas Avenue as authorities investigated what led up to the officer being shot at just before 7 a.m.

"I heard a loud thump. I thought it was a firecracker," Chanette Pearson said.

No one was struck by bullets or injured, but cones marked multiple shell casings in the intersection.

Officers said the cop's personal car was involved in the minor collision, adding the male driver of the SUV pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The NYPD said the officer did not fire back.

"Off-duty officer, he's not doing anything. He's just doing his job. All police officers should be protected, themselves. It's not fair. They're here to help us," a person said.

Investigators tracked the SUV to Brooklyn, where a man was apprehended on Van Sinderen Avenue near Blake Avenue. A woman in the SUV that fled was being questioned.