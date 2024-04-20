New York City police fatally shoot knife-wielding man arguing with woman on street corner

NEW YORK -- New York City police fatally shot a 65-year-old man who officers said was threatening a woman with a knife early Saturday morning.

Two officers were patrolling a neighborhood in Corona, Queens, where they saw the man arguing and holding a knife to the woman across the street, according to NYPD.

The officers ordered the man to drop the knife, but he did not, NYPD Chief of Detectives Jeffrey Maddrey said.

"The male doesn't listen, the officers used a taser, the taser does not work. The officer gives further commands and then discharged their weapons, which stops the male," said Maddrey.

The man was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where detectives said he died.

Officers on patrol due to "uptick" in crime

The shooting happened at around 4 a.m. by the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and 103rd Street, which police kept closed for hours to investigate.

Maddrey said officers were patrolling the area due to "heavy nightlife" and an uptick in crime on Roosevelt Avenue

"We have seen some upticks in crime. So we have a contingent of officers who work out here at night to keep people safe," said Maddrey.

Police believe the argument may have been domestic in nature, but they were still looking into the relationship between the man and woman.

Investigators were trying to find surveillance video of the incident.