NYPD officers shoot armed suspect in Brooklyn, police say

NEW YORK — New York City police officers shot an armed suspect in the stomach in Brooklyn on Friday night, police say.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. on East 80th Street near Flatlands Avenue in Canarsie.

According to police, uniformed officers were driving in two unmarked vehicles when they heard a single gunshot. Police say they then saw a 50-year-old man run out of a convenience store and up the sidewalk.

Police say officers got out of their vehicles and chased the man on foot, while other officers followed in their vehicles.

According to police, the suspect ignore multiple commands to stop, then ran behind a tree and pointed a firearm at a police sergeant.

Four NYPD members discharged their firearms, and the suspect was struck in the torso, police say. Officers rendered first aid and the suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police say officers recovered one firearm at the scene, and a second firearm – a ghost gun – was found inside the convenience store.

No officers were injured, but they were all taken to local hospitals for evaluation.

Police say the incident was captured on both officer body-worn cameras and security cameras inside the convenience store.

The NYPD has not released the suspect's identity.