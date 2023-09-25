NYPD set to swear in first Black female police surgeon Dr. Lynn O'Connor

NYPD to swear in 1st Black female police surgeon

NEW YORK -- The NYPD will swear in the first Black female police surgeon Monday.

Dr. Lynn O'Connor is a colorectal surgeon and lifelong New Yorker.

She says she wants to use her new position to educate the force on the importance of colorectal cancer screenings.

The police surgeon acts as a medical officer for the department.

Her swearing-in ceremony will be held at noon.