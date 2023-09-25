Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD set to swear in first Black female police surgeon Dr. Lynn O'Connor

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD to swear in 1st Black female police surgeon
NYPD to swear in 1st Black female police surgeon 00:26

NEW YORK -- The NYPD will swear in the first Black female police surgeon Monday. 

Dr. Lynn O'Connor is a colorectal surgeon and lifelong New Yorker. 

She says she wants to use her new position to educate the force on the importance of colorectal cancer screenings. 

The police surgeon acts as a medical officer for the department. 

Her swearing-in ceremony will be held at noon. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 8:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.