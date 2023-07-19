NYPD sergeant accused of repeatedly littering in Greenpoint

NEW YORK -- A group of neighbors in Greenpoint say they spent more than a year puzzled by a person who was targeting their block with litter, then they learned it was an NYPD sergeant.

CBS New York obtained videos showing a driver tossing hundreds of papers from a car early this year.

People living on the Greenpoint block say they got tired of cleaning it up.

Some neighbors even worked with a private investigation firm and turned over the findings to the NYPD.

The department launched an internal investigation after realizing a sergeant may have been the culprit. In late May, the NYPD punished the sergeant for littering by removing one of his vacation days.

"Number one, like, who is this guy and why is he doing it? Number two, this is a real drag," Greenpoint resident Greg Larkin said.

"He should spend a year cleaning up somebody else's garbage, given that he made so much garbage himself," Greenpoint resident Peter Herman said.

The sanitation department says they have not cited the sergeant because they never caught him in the act.

When CBS New York asked the NYPD about the incident, they directed us to police discipline records.