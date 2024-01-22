Watch CBS News
3 NYPD officers attacked in Brooklyn by man wielding machete

By Jenna DeAngelis

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A suspect was taken into custody Monday afternoon after allegedly attacking three NYPD officers in Brooklyn.

The scene in East Flatbush was eventually cleared, but CBS New York has learned a sergeant was slashed on the side of the head with a machete while trying to take the suspect into custody. He was taken to Kings County Hospital with minor injuries.

Chopper 2 was over the scene. Police say at around 3:20 p.m. officers responded to a call of an emotionally disturbed person inside an apartment building on New York Avenue off Beverly Road.

Police sources told CBS New York that upon arrival, officers were met by a 40-year-old man acting irrational. As they struggled to take him into custody, three cops were injured. In addition to the sergeant, an officer was slashed on the wrist and another on the shoulder.

All three officers are expected to be okay.

First published on January 22, 2024 / 8:00 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

