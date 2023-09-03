Watch CBS News
NYPD seeking 3 men for 13 home break-ins in Brooklyn and Queens since June

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for three men accused in a summer-long spree of home break-ins and robberies in Brooklyn and Queens

Thirteen homes were targeted between June and August, according to police. 

The robbers stole cash and property from at least eight of the homes, and they even got away with a Mercedes-Benz sedan from one, according to NYPD. 

No one was hurt in any of the incidents, but the men confronted homeowners and residents several times, police said. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

