NYPD seeking 3 men for 13 home break-ins in Brooklyn and Queens since June

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for three men accused in a summer-long spree of home break-ins and robberies in Brooklyn and Queens.

Thirteen homes were targeted between June and August, according to police.

The robbers stole cash and property from at least eight of the homes, and they even got away with a Mercedes-Benz sedan from one, according to NYPD.

No one was hurt in any of the incidents, but the men confronted homeowners and residents several times, police said.

