NYPD searching for suspects in fatal shooting of 33-year-old man at Brooklyn gas station

NEW YORK -- The search is on for suspects after a man was found shot at a Brooklyn gas station early Sunday morning.

Police said it happened just after 4 a.m. at the BP on Myrtle Avenue in Bushwick.

Officers found the 33-year-old victim shot in the head. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he died.

Police believe more than one suspect is involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.