NYPD searching for suspects following quadruple shooting in the Bronx

4 people recovering after getting shot outside bodega in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Four people were hospitalized Tuesday night after getting shot outside a deli in the Bronx.

Police said they were standing on the sidewalk in the West Farms section of the borough as shots were fired, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.

Three of the victims are teenagers and the fourth a man in his 60s. All of them, luckily, are expected to survive, but the brazenness of the shooting has many in the area on edge.

Shell casings littered the front of the Happy Convenience Store on East 180th Street. The sidewalk out in front stretching down to a corner bodega was closed off for hours as police worked to investigate the quadruple shooting.

Police said the victims were standing outside when they were approached by two men. One of them opened fire before they ran away.

"One bullet went through. The other one didn't," said Genesis Sanchez, the mother of one of the victims.

Sanchez watched as her son, 14-year-old Jose Sanchez, was loaded into the back of an ambulance.

"He went to get something to eat and then this happened," Genesis Sanchez said.

She said he was shot in both legs.

The uncle of Jose Sanchez rushed to the scene to try to help. He said he got the call that his nephew was shot and didn't know what to think.

Police said two other victims, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, were shot in the leg, while a 62-year-old man was grazed on the face.

All of them were taken to the hospital, and are expected to survive.

Many neighbors in the community didn't want to go on camera, but told Rincon gun violence has become commonplace in the area.

"This is nothing new. This happens all the time, especially when you hang out in this corner. There's nothing good around here," another said.

Investigators said the teenagers were the intended targets. There's no sense just yet on what may have motivated this shooting, and so far no word on any arrests.