NYPD searching for suspects caught on video robbing Brooklyn convenience store at gunpoint

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - The NYPD is trying identify a pair of suspects caught on video robbing a Brooklyn convenience store clerk at gunpoint.

It happened at the Fulton Smoke & Convenience store on Crescent Street at around 11:30 a.m. back on March 14.

Police said one suspect pointed a gun at the 34-year-old worker while the other went behind the counter and stole cash from the register and other items.

The suspects also stole the worker's cellphone, police said. The worker was not hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

