NYPD searching for suspect who punched 17-year-old in face near Times Square

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect who punched a teenager in the face.

Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a blonde wig and black dress.

The attack happened last Wednesday on the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 40th Street near Times Square.

Police say the suspect just walked up to a 17-year-old with a closed fist and punched her in the face, breaking her nose and bruising her eye, and then took off.

The victim was treated at the hospital and is expected to be okay.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 8:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

