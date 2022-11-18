NYPD searching for suspected carjacker who struck bicyclist with stolen car

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is searching for a carjacking suspect who seriously injured a cyclist in the Bronx.

According to police, it all started with shots fired between two cars Thursday afternoon in the Kingsbridge section.

One of the suspects carjacked another vehicle, forcing the driver out near a school, investigators said.

The suspect sped off with the car and hit a bicyclist on Bailey Avenue before crashing into a tree, police said.

"All I heard was pow, pow and people running back a forth. Just a whole bunch of commotion," said Kevin Campbell, a Kingsbridge resident. "Because the kids were coming out of school when this happened."

The cyclist was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The suspect took off running.