NYPD searching for suspect in rock attack at Brooklyn subway station

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man accused in an attack at a subway station in Brooklyn.

Investigators say Saturday just before 1 a.m. the suspect started a fight with a stranger at the Avenue H station in Flatbush.

Police say he then climbed on the tracks, grabbed a rock, got back on the platform, and threw the rock at the victim's head multiple times.

The 64-year-old victim was knocked out and taken to the hospital.

He's now stable.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 5:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

