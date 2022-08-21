NYPD searching for suspect in rock attack at Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man accused in an attack at a subway station in Brooklyn.

Investigators say Saturday just before 1 a.m. the suspect started a fight with a stranger at the Avenue H station in Flatbush.

Police say he then climbed on the tracks, grabbed a rock, got back on the platform, and threw the rock at the victim's head multiple times.

The 64-year-old victim was knocked out and taken to the hospital.

He's now stable.