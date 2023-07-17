Watch CBS News
NYPD: 1 in custody following stabbing on subway on Upper East Side

By Naveen Dhaliwal

NEW YORK -- A person was taken into custody following a stabbing on a subway train on Monday afternoon.

It happened on a southbound No. 4 train at 86th Street and Lexington Avenue.

The 37-year-old victim was taken to Weill-Cornell Medical Center and is expected to survive.

New Yorkers told CBS New York they are concerned about the underground violence.

"I'm shocked and I'm scared. I'm scared now to take the subway," one person said.

"It has gotten to a point now that I'm really thinking of leaving New York City and moving somewhere upstate where it's safer," another said.

July 17, 2023

