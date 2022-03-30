Watch CBS News

NYPD searching for shoplifting suspect who attacked Duane Reade security guard with a hypodermic needle

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Police: Shoplifter fights with security guard 00:26

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the man who got into a scuffle with a security guard at a Duane Reade store in Manhattan. 

It happened March 26 on East 34th Street. 

Police say the suspect filled up a bag with Gatorade and other items and then tried to leave the store. 

When the 64-year-old security guard tried to stop him, police say the man pulled out a hypodermic needle and tried to stab the guard with it. 

The suspect then left the store empty-handed. 

The security guard was not seriously hurt. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on March 30, 2022 / 10:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

