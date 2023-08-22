Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD searching for missing 10-year-old Josue Rubio

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police searching for 10-year-old boy who went missing in Manhattan
Police searching for 10-year-old boy who went missing in Manhattan 00:24

NEW YORK -- Police are asking for help from the public finding a missing 10-year-old boy in Manhattan.

The NYPD said Josue Rubio was last seen this past Saturday at around 6 a.m. entering the subway station at 42nd street and Seventh Avenue.

missing-10-year-old-josue-rubio.jpg
Josue Rubio went missing on Aug. 19 in Manhattan. NYPD

Police said he lives on West 37th and Seventh. That address is the Stewart Hotel, which sources said is still housing asylum seekers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 21, 2023 / 10:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.