NYPD searching for missing 10-year-old Josue Rubio

Police searching for 10-year-old boy who went missing in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police are asking for help from the public finding a missing 10-year-old boy in Manhattan.

The NYPD said Josue Rubio was last seen this past Saturday at around 6 a.m. entering the subway station at 42nd street and Seventh Avenue.

Josue Rubio went missing on Aug. 19 in Manhattan. NYPD

Police said he lives on West 37th and Seventh. That address is the Stewart Hotel, which sources said is still housing asylum seekers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.