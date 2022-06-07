Watch CBS News
NYPD searching for man who pushed woman onto subway tracks at Bronx station

NEW YORK -- New video shows another attack in the subway system.

Police are searching for the man who pushed a woman onto the tracks.

Cops say the woman did not know her attacker.

The incident happened Sunday just after 4:30 p.m. at the Jackson Avenue station in the Melrose section of the Bronx.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

