NYPD searching for Honda sedan with Delaware license plates after shooting on Belt Parkway in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a car involved in a shooting overnight on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn.
It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes near exit 6 at Cropsey Avenue.
According to police, someone inside a Honda sedan with Delaware license plates opened fire on another vehicle.
Video from the scene showed the second vehicle with a bullet hole in its door and a shattered window.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
