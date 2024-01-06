Watch CBS News
Crime

NYPD searching for Honda sedan with Delaware license plates after shooting on Belt Parkway in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Car shot on Belt Parkway in Brooklyn
Car shot on Belt Parkway in Brooklyn 00:23

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a car involved in a shooting overnight on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes near exit 6 at Cropsey Avenue.

According to police, someone inside a Honda sedan with Delaware license plates opened fire on another vehicle.

Video from the scene showed the second vehicle with a bullet hole in its door and a shattered window.

No injuries were reported. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 6, 2024 / 11:23 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.