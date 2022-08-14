Watch CBS News
NYPD searching for hit-and-run driver that critically injured woman in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver that left a 36-year-old woman in critical condition in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said she was hit by an SUV near the corner of Buffalo Avenue and Pacific Street just before 3 p.m.

She was taken to Kings County Hospital.

First published on August 14, 2022 / 6:54 PM

