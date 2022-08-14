NYPD searching for hit-and-run driver that critically injured woman in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver that left a 36-year-old woman in critical condition in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Sunday afternoon.
Investigators said she was hit by an SUV near the corner of Buffalo Avenue and Pacific Street just before 3 p.m.
She was taken to Kings County Hospital.
Please stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.