NYPD searching for group of suspects wanted for attacking, robbing teenager in the Bronx

NYPD searching for suspects wanted for attacking, robbing teenager in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is asking for the public's help to find the people who attacked a teenager in a violent robbery in the Bronx last month.

Investigators said the suspects were caught on a surveillance camera. They're accused of approaching the 18-year-old victim on Dec. 24, near East 150th Street and River Avenue, and punching him before taking his book bag.

Police said the group then fled on motorized bikes.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.