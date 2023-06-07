NYPD searching for driver, passenger who fled scene after multi-vehicle accident on Bruckner Expressway

Search on for 2 people after crash that critically injured baby on Bruckner Expressway

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a driver and a passenger who fled a car accident in the Bronx that injured a baby.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the Bruckner Expressway.

Traffic was closed in one direction for hours, but later in the evening started moving again.

On the overpass right near Castle Hill Avenue, police were on the scene investigating. Traffic was being diverted to the side roads.

Police say a black sedan traveling on the Bruckner sideswiped a black SUV, which then lost control and flipped several times.

Inside the SUV was a 1-month-old girl, who police say suffered severe injuries, including to her head.

She was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in critical-but- stable condition.

Police say the driver and passenger of the black sedan left their vehicle on the highway and ran away.

CBS2 spoke with one witness who said she saw one of them.

"He looked like he was hurt, very hurt, but he still fled the highway, he left," Patricia Cruz said. "It hurt me because these people are hurt. You should have stayed on the scene because that could have been you or your family member."

Police are still searching for that driver and passenger who fled the scene.

As for the other people who were in the SUV that had the baby inside, police say no one else was seriously injured.