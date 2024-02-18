Watch CBS News
NYPD searching for driver of black Chevy who struck officer and drove off in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is searching for a driver who struck an officer in Queens and kept on going.

The officer was conducting a traffic stop in Ozone Park, on 109th Avenue and Centerville Street, at around 8 p.m.

Police said the officer will be okay. He suffered a foot injury and was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are looking for the driver of a black Chevy who fled the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

February 18, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

