NYPD searching for driver of black Chevy who struck officer and drove off in Queens

NYPD searching for driver of black Chevy who struck officer and drove off in Queens

NYPD searching for driver of black Chevy who struck officer and drove off in Queens

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is searching for a driver who struck an officer in Queens and kept on going.

The officer was conducting a traffic stop in Ozone Park, on 109th Avenue and Centerville Street, at around 8 p.m.

Police said the officer will be okay. He suffered a foot injury and was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are looking for the driver of a black Chevy who fled the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.