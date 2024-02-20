Watch CBS News
NYPD school safety agents receive mandatory bullet-resistant vests, police sources say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Following a pilot program, the NYPD now confirms they have begun issuing mandatory bullet-resistant vests to NYPD school safety agents, according to police sources.

The vests will be issued citywide.

Close to 3,000 school safety agents and supervisors have received the vests.

Police say distribution will continue until every agent and supervisor is equipped with one.

First published on February 20, 2024 / 5:58 PM EST

